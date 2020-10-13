No technician to operate sonography machine at WCH

TURA: The absence of a technician despite a Sonography machine being available at the Williamnagar Civil Hospital is posing problems for the local people according to two local bodies of the town.

The GSU and the FKJGP both from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills on Tuesday submitted a complaint in this regard to Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe urging his immediate intervention on the matter.

According to the two organizations, people from the district are facing a lot of problems regarding ultra sound and sonography as those needing the facility have to travel to other districts or the state during the time of pandemic which is a complicating ordeal.

“Although the Sonography machine is available in the hospital, it is not being used as no technician has been appointed for many years. We urge you to view the matter with urgency and appoint a technician at the earliest for the betterment and benefit of the entire district,” the organizations said in their complaint to the DC.