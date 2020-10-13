Spot inspection of Committee on Women Empowerment

TURA: The Committee on Empowerment of Women, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly visited North Garo Hills district and held a meeting with line departments at the Circuit House, Resubelpara on Tuesday wherein various issues related to women were discussed.

Chairperson of the Committee, Ampareen Lyngdoh, along with other members H M Shangpliang, Miani D Shira, Rupert Momin and Mayralborn Syiem, met the head of line departments and reviewed the various cases related to women.

During the meeting, the status of job cards under MGNREGS, MHIS implementation, Mother Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), delivery system provided for pregnant women including malnutrition, mechanism to control, crime against women, children and domestic violence and proper drinking water provided in the district were discussed.

Serious note pertaining to the problems and suggestions being face by women and minors were heard by the Committee and officials were instructed to take action on pending POCSO cases in the district.

Others who were present in the meeting were Shri. R P Marak, Deputy Commissioner, North Garo Hills, Superintendent of Police, Shri. Abraham T Sangma, ADCs, Shri. Z J Sangma, Smt. Tangchiring K Sangma, BDOs, Ripamchi Sangma, Kapil Koch, Rosalinda D Shira, EAC Smt. P K Sangma and officials from other line departments.

Earlier during the day, the committee also visited Kharkutta and discussed with PHC officials.