Assam hikes wages of mid-day meal workers

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has enhanced the wages of mid-day meal workers of schools by Rs 500 a month, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Sarma said that in addition to the fund allotted by Centre for mid-day meal cook-cum-helpers, who were getting Rs 1000 per month earlier, an additional amount of Rs 500 each per month will be provided by the Assam government with effect from April 1, 2020.

“The enhanced wages for the period from April to October will be deposited to the bank accounts of the workers before the Durga Puja. The finance department has approved the fund of Rs 34.20 crore for their wages,” the minister said.

The state government has earmarked Rs 59.49 crore annually for the initiative.

According to the minister, about 1,18,998 mid-day meal workers in the state would benefit from the initiative.

Primary school teachers

The state Cabinet has decided to address the issue of over 4,000 teachers who had been appointed in primary schools between 1991 and 2001 without following protocols.

Some of them were appointed despite the absence of posts and a case in this regard was pending in Gauhati High Court.

The minister said that 1,574 teachers, who were receiving salaries till 2007 and had undergone training, would be employed as regular teachers from November 1, 2020, while another 2,960 teachers who have not been imparted training would be appointed as tutors on a fixed pay.