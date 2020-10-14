BJP not impressed with Conrad’s clarification

SHILLONG: Despite Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s clarification, the State BJP is in no mood to tone down on its demand for a CBI probe into the allegations of illegal transportation of coal.

A day after the chief minister ridiculed the saffron party’s plea for CBI probe as “irresponsible”, BJP spokesperson, Bernard Marak was clearly not impressed and said on Wednesday that “everyone knows that illegal transportation is taking place in the state”.

“If the Power minister is not involved in the illegal transportation, then chief minister can call for a CBI probe that would also justify the stand of the government that illegal transportation is not taking place,” Marak said.

He said that the BJP despite being in coalition is raising its voice as the party wants to end corruption in the state.

Stating that the issue pertaining to corruption is hampering the MDA coalition, he reiterated that the decision as far as withdrawing from the alliance would be taken only by the central leadership in New Delhi.

Earlier, the chief minister had ridiculed the allegations naming James Sangma for his alleged involvement in the illegal transportation of coal even as he rejected the demand for a CBI probe into the matter.

The chief minister had also termed the move of BJP or any party which is demanding CBI probe as “very irresponsible”.

Observers here believe the Tura-based BJP vice-president has been taking pot shots at the MDA Government keeping the forthcoming District Council election in mind. BJP sources however reject such contentions.