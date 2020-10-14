Outrage over live burial in WKH; call for stringent law

SHILLONG: The macabre incident of burying a nonagenarian alive in a remote village in West Khasi Hills early this week over suspicion of practice of witchcraft has caused a shock wave across the state.

While many innocent lives have been lost in the state in the recent years due to such deeply-embedded superstitious beliefs in the tribal society, possibility of a remedy seems to have eluded so far. Now, there is a call for enactment of stringent laws to deal with the senseless perpetrators of such crime.

Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui while expressing his shock and sorrow over the bizarre incident, conceded that despite advisories, such incidents were occurring time and again.

“What happened in West Khasi Hills is totally condemnable. I don’t know why people are still doing this? I wish this will be the last of it,” Rymbui rather helplessly.

He urged the public to inform or report to authorities if they suspect anything, the Home Minister said that “nobody should take law into their own hands”. Informing that few have already been arrested, the Home Minister assured that the culprits will be dealt with as per law.

Chairman State Planning Board Lambor Malngiang recalled that even in his constituency, two boys were lynched over similar suspicion after they lost their way and entered a village after fall of darkness. He noted with dismay that though arrests are made but in a few months they manage to get out of the prison. Malngiang feared that instances like this will keep on occurring in the absence of a strong law.

He strongly advocated for tightening the law. “We can strengthen the laws and add more clauses such as people involved will not be released. It should be a non-bailable offence,” he pleaded.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress leader, Azad Zaman too condemned the incident and said that more societal awareness should be made to dispel the superstitious belief.

Earlier this year, a group of youths who were out in a picnic were beaten to a pulp by the villagers at Syntung. One in his mid twenties succumbed to his injuries and all of this on mere suspicion of witchcraft.