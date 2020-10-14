Conrad apprised of non-appointment of Lokayukta members

SHILLONG: The Litigation Cell of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has apprised Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of the non-appointment of the full bench of the state Lokayukta (judicial and non-judicial)

The Supreme Court in a writ petition dated October 24, 2018, had directed the state government to appoint Judicial and Non-judicial members of the Lokayukta without delay.

The Union stressed on the provision of Section 3 of the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act which necessitates the appointment of judicial and non- judicial members to the Lokayukta and added, “It is surely with proper and strong reasoning that such a section is inserted”.

The union said that the then state government did not take any step to constitute the Lokayukta till the writ petition (Civil) was filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhya in the Supreme Court in 2016. However, the then dispensation had completed the process of selection of the Chairman and Members, before the General Election to the state Assembly in 2018, it added.

“This government too had willfully disrespected and underestimated the function and power of the apex court by not appointing the Judicial and non-Judicial members of the Lokayukta till date,” the Union said.

The Union requested the chief minister to take up the matter with urgency so that the full bench can look into cases of alleged corruption in the state and also to avoid contempt of court proceeding against the state for non-compliance with the apex court’s order.

The union added that it if failing to take action, it will pressurise the state government to act in consideration of the issue being “urgent”.