Panel takes up issues faced by women, minors

TURA: The Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment visited North Garo Hills and engaged with line departments at the Circuit House, Resubelpara on Tuesday, with deliberations on various issues related to women such as crimes against women and children, maternal and infant mortality rate etc.

Officials were instructed to take action on pending POCSO cases after the Committee heard about the problems faced by women and minors. Apart from these, the status of job cards under MGNREGS, MHIS implementation, delivery system for pregnant women, malnutrition, mechanism to control crime against women and children as well as domestic violence and provision of proper drinking water in the district, were the points of discussion.

The meeting was held between Chairperson of the Committee Ampareen Lyngdoh along with other members HM Shangpliang, Miani D Shira, Rupert Momin and Mayralborn Syiem, and the head of line departments.

Earlier during the day, the members of the Assembly Committee also visited Kharkutta and discussed with PHC officials.