Imran Tahir, Rahane key names in mid-season transfer window

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) spinner Imran Tahir, who won the Purple Cap last season with 26 wickets but is yet to feature in a match this year, is one of the key players available for mid-season transfer.

With a spate of injuries and imbalance in various sides in the first half, there is a possibility that some of the franchises who are seeking changes in their team, may use the option of mid-season transfer which began on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Tahir had taken 26 wickets in 17 matches last season. It is a surprise that he or Mitchell Santner haven’t featured despite none of the CSK spinners have done really well. Piyush Chawla, CSK’s most successful spinner, has conceded close to nine runs per over.

Tahir could invite interest from one of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are now reluctant to bowl Sunil Narine, Rajasthan Royals, whose premier spinner Shreyas Gopal hasn’t been up to scratch, or SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have lost Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to injury. Delhi Capitals too have lost Amit Mishra though their bowling attack is holding.

Lockie Ferguson or Josh Hazlewood could also be up for transfer to teams like SRH who are struggling to find bowling options.

Delhi Capitals’ Ajinkya Rahane too could move. He had scored 393 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 32.75 last season, including a century and was the highest run-getter for Rajasthan Royals. But he has played just one game for Delhi.

Rahane’s former team, Rajasthan Royals, who traded Rahane to Delhi Capitals last winter, have been struggling with their batting and so have CSK and KKR.

One of these sides may show interest in the Mumbai batsman.

Among others eligible for transfer are Mitchell Santner and Josh Hazlewood (CSK), Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Nabi and Wriddhiman Saha (SRH), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Chris Gayle (KXIP), Tom Banton, Lockie Ferguson (KKR) and David Miller (RR). (IANS)