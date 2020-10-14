Meghalaya COVID update: 5 more deaths, 153 new cases, 2339 active cases

SHILLONG: In the wake of five new deaths due to COVID19, detection of 153 new COVID19 cases and recovery of 176 more persons from the disease, the total number of active COVID19 cases in Meghalaya now stands at 2339.

So far 5582 persons have recovered from the disease in the state which has reported 70 deaths due to COVID19 till date.

Out of the active cases 1609 are in East Khasi Hills, 7 in West Khasi Hills, 3 in South West Khasi Hills, 333 in Ri Bhoi district, 75 in West Jaintia Hills, 10 in East Jaintia Hills, 174 in West Garo Hills, 23 in South West Garo Hills, 37 in South Garo Hills, 24 in East Garo Hills and 24 in North Garo Hills.