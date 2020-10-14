Scrap shopping mall project; use funds for youth welfare: KHNAM

GUWAHATI Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has demanded scrapping of the shopping mall project at Barik, asking the government to instead invest funds in the welfare of youths in the state.

“It is understood that such a project will require huge financial investment on the part of the government, which according to the party is unnecessary at this point of time, especially when the state is facing financial crunch,” KHNAM state youth wing president, Thomas Passah said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“The urban minister has already stated that the project would not be given a go ahead without the consent of the people. It is clear that the general public, including the political partners in the present coalition government, have opposed the project. We hope the government will not bulldoze the view of people and its coalition partners,” Passah said.

He said the party was certain that the “only people who will benefit from such a project are the political contractors and suppliers besides others.”

The KHNAM leader also pointed out that issues such as “long due teachers’ salary, growing number of unemployed youths, poor state of primary and community health centres and government schools, underdeveloped rural villages besides many others have taken the backseat from time to time.

“The traditional market (Iewduh) has also not seen any improvement. All that it has seen are quick visits by the Governor, chief minister, KHADC chief executive member and the Syiem of Hima Mylliem,” he said.