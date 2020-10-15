Hek seeks central aid for tourism promotion

SHILLONG: The state government has sought special assistance from the Centre for a package to promote tourism through development of the famed Golf Course, creation of Tagore Cultural Complex in Shillong and Sein Raj Cultural Centre in Jowai.

Arts and Culture Minister, AL Hek, who is currently in Delhi, met Union Minister for Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday seeking allotment of funds to set up the Tagore Cultural Complex on the 1.7-acre land at Brookside Bungalow in Rilbong where Tagore resided during his maiden visit to Shillong a hundred years ago. Hek in his petition said that the proposed complex would function as multipurpose cultural space for music, drama, fine arts etc. He felt that it would be a befitting tribute to the bard who had an enduring connection with Shillong which he visited in 1919, 1923 and 1927 and composed several poems, and dramas out of which his most iconic work is Sesher Kobita and Raktakarabi.

Hek also sought assistance from the Union Minister to provide special consideration to develop and expand the Golf Course which was built in 1898. He impressed upon the Union minister that in view of the National Games 2022 to be held in Shillong, a formal proposal had already been submitted to the Centre for creating children’s park, food courts and public utilities to make the golf course “an album of tourist attraction”. Hek said post-COVID, Meghalaya would witness huge footfall of tourists.

Besides, he also urged the Union minister to assist in the construction of Sein Raij Traditional Dancing arena, village haat and Sein Raij Cultural Centre in Iawmusiang, Jowai. In addition, assistance was also sought for augmenting cultural facilities in rural areas of the state.