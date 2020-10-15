WKH live burial case: 13 co-accused arrested in Shillong

NONGSTOIN: City police on Wednesday arrested 13 persons, all co-accused in the murder of 90-year-old Moris Marngar at Nongdisong village in West Khasi Hills, from the state capital.

DSP (HQ), West Khasi Hills, B. Kharjana informed that the 13 co-accused fled from Nongdisong in the dark of the night to secure bail from the District Council Court, but were arrested from Lumdiengjri before they could move the Court.

After their arrest, they were taken to Sadar police station from where they were sent to Nongstoin police station. All the co-accused will be presented before a local court in Nongstoin on Thursday.

The thirteen accused was identified as Khrawkupar Marngar (22), Elbestar Marngar (21), Diomeian Marngar (19), Donald Marngar (30), Phronding Marngar (25), Nestorius Marngar (31), Sranding Roy Marngar (24), Kaius Marngar (46), Jasperius Marngar (26), Khlurshai peinlang, Armstrong Marngar (34), Ronaldy John Marngar (36) and Drekshaiful Marngar.

Earlier, police had arrested Denial Marngar (40), Jayless Marngar (27), Diferwell Marngar (30), Walphanus Marngar (32), Exstarning Marngar (52), Beransius Marngar (30), Kyrshanborlang Marngar (25) and Michalpol Marngar (27), for allegedly burying alive their uncle, Moris Marngar, on October 7 at Nongdisong village.

Marngar was allegedly buried alive by his nephews on the suspicion that he was practicing witchcraft and had cast an evil spell on his niece.

Meanwhile, the Ri Khasi Jaintia Marngar clan has condemned the murder of Moris Marngar and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Blassing Marngar, President of Ri Khasi Jaintia Marngar clan, condemned the incident and said, “We should not believe in superstition and we must eradicate such evil practices.”