Now, minister wants inquiry into uranium issue

SHILLONG: In sync with other political parties and pressure groups, Cabinet Minister and MLA from Mawkyrwat, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar too has stressed on the need for an in-depth inquiry into the reports about explosion and leakage from uranium tanks at Uranium tanks at Nongbah Jynrin village in South West Khasi Hills.

“I would suggest that there should be an inquiry from the experts with visit to the site and checking of the radiation and reported leakage from the tank,” the newly-inducted Cabinet minister said on Wednesday. He said that if the radiation is high and there is leakage, it would be very dangerous and the matter should be addressed immediately.

Earlier, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had assured that the government will examine the recent reports about a possible explosion and leakage at Uranium tanks even as the government maintained that there is no leakage as per the reports of the government agencies. Prior to the chief minister’s statement, there was pressure mounting on the government for an inquiry from in and outside the MDA.