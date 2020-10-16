Actor Faraaz Khan admitted in ICU, family seeks financial help

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who starred in films like “Fareb” and “Mehndi” in the 1990s, is battling for his life after suffering multiple seizures, his family has said.

Khan, son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, has been admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the family said.

The details about the actor’s health were shared on a fundraising platform by his family members — Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon.

They said that Khan had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year and it aggravated recently.

“The doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalisation was the best thing to do,” Abousher and Shamoon wrote in a statement posted on the fundraising platform Impactguru.com. (PTI)