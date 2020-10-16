Freeman thanks fans for loving Shawshank Redemption

On the 26th anniversary of “Shawshank Redemption”, veteran Hollywood star Morgan Freeman has expressed his gratitude to fans for making the film, which had flopped at the box office when it released in 1994, one of the “most beloved movies of all time”.

Freeman had featured opposite Tim Robbins in the Frank Darabont-directed prison break drama movie. Though the film was universally lauded by the critics, it could only rake in USD 58 million.

The story follows a banker, Andy Dufresne (Robbins), who is sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murders of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence. Over the following two decades, he befriends a fellow prisoner, contraband smuggler Ellis “Red” Redding, played by Morgan.

Over the years, the film has come to be regarded as a cult classic, especially for the performances of Freeman and Robbins, its message of hope and the twist ending. (PTI)