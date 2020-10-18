BJP not to quit alliance, wants words from CM

SHILLONG: The war of words between the State BJP and the NPP has taken a new turn with the saffron retorting to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong’s suggestion for quitting the coalition and saying that ‘it is the NPP which has to take a call whether they want a coalition with the BJP in the State and at the Centre’.

Not to be cowed down, BJP Vice President, Bernard Marak said on Saturday that ‘BJP is staying in the MDA and it is the NPP which has to take a decision whether they want to be with the BJP or not.’

Taking on the NPP challenge, he said “ We want to know if Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is aware of this”, Marak said even as he added that the dare of Tynsong would be taken up with party’s national leadership, “if Chief Minister also makes a similar statement”.

Maintaining an aggressive posture, he said that in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), “the NPP is a partner like all other constituents and not owners”, and added that “If NPP thinks the MDA is under their control, then they are wrong.”

A visibly angered spokesperson of the party further said: “Without BJP, MDA cannot exist, Prestone should get it straight. BJP made Conrad Sangma Chief Minister even before he was elected so he being the National President needs to clarify his stand if Prestone’s statement came on his direction or was it made it on his own?” he added.

In a counter-charge, Marak accused NPP of “backstabbing” BJP ever since NPP was formed. He claimed that “Conrad Sangma won Tura seat by good margin because of BJP, otherwise his chance of winning was only 50%. He was stoutly defended by BJP on allegations made by opposition on “Reservation policy” and “Work permit for Bangladeshis”, he said.

Stating that NPP had revealed it’s true colour by asking BJP to leave Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) when in reality it is NPP who might need to leave MDA once their corruption is unveiled and the fear of which has made them oppose CBI inquiry.

He also clarified that the BJP has been raising the issues of corruption time and again and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma knew about it as the BJP State president had also met him on several occasions and apprised him of the issues.

“We went to the press because they were not responding to us,” he said.

To a query whether the BJP would prepared for a meeting of the MDA coalition, Marak said that they were ready for talks but it should be to discuss the matter and not to hush it up.

The party spokesperson also said that they were considering to file case at Lokayukta court too against all corrupt leaders and officials.