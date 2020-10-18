Domestic cricket from Jan 1

NEW DELHI: The much awaited domestic cricket season will start from January 1, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

The BCCI Apex Council met on Sunday evening and a good amount of time was spent on discussing the domestic calendar which had been thrown in disarray by the surging cases of COVID-19 in India.

“We have had extensive discussions on domestic cricket and we have tentatively decided to start the competitions from January 1, 2021,” Ganguly told PTI from Dubai.

When asked if it would be a curtailed season or not, the former Indian captain said the board won’t be able to accommodate all domestic tournaments for practical purposes.

“We will certainly have the full fledged Ranji Trophy redball tournament.

It will probably not be possible to hold all tournaments,” the BCCI president said.

Ganguly also assured that the junior and women’s cricket will be held between March and April. (PTI)