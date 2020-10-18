Govt target to cover 2 L households under JJM by financial year-end: Min

SHILLONG: The state government has set a target of providing water taps to more than two lakh households in the state by the end of financial year under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, told The Shillong Times that he is working and following closely on the project to ensure that the state achieves the target of connecting 2,04,000 households with water taps.

“We will make sure we use all available resources to complete the target and we are monitoring the project closely,” Tongkhar said.

Expressing optimism that the government would complete the target by tackling all the stumbling blocks that would come in between, the PHE minister added that all officers have been directed to ensure that the project is expedited.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a project funded by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, which envisages to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting.