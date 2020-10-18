Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for three days from Monday

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala for three days starting Monday, party sources said on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi will on Tuesday hold a review meetings in Malappuram on Covid-19 situation in his constituency.

On Tuesday, Rahul will also attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting.

After a visit to Mananthavady hospital on Wednesday, he will return to New Delhi from Kannur. Congress leaders said there will be no public programmes during his visit.