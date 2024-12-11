73 pc of e-commerce, tech startups planning workforce expansion in India

Bengaluru, Dec 11: About 73 per cent of the e-commerce and tech startups are planning workforce expansion, signalling a net employment change of 8.9 per cent, a report showed on Wednesday.

This surge is fuelled by advancements in AI, the rise of Web 3.0 applications, and the increasing adoption of direct-to-consumer (D2C) models, said the ‘Employment Outlook Report’ for October 2024 to March 2025 by TeamLease Services.

Employee retention has also taken centre stage. With 88 per cent of e-commerce firms intensifying their focus on targeted incentives, recognition programs, and career development opportunities, companies are prioritising a motivated and stable workforce to sustain operations and fuel growth.

The report also underscored the geographical distribution of job creation, with Bengaluru (61 per cent) and Chennai (59 per cent) continuing to lead, while Pune (21 per cent) emerges as an up-and-coming hub for tech talent.

The report further stated that about 89 per cent e-commerce companies in India have adopted hybrid staffing models, blending permanent and temporary workforces to stay flexible amid fluctuating requirements.

E-commerce and tech startups in the country are at the forefront of a workforce revolution, redefining agility and innovation in response to dynamic market demands. The approach, combined with AI-powered strategies and a strong focus on talent retention, is reshaping the future of work in these industries.

“The shift toward hybrid staffing models, coupled with technological advancements, underscores the resilience and adaptability of e-commerce and tech startups,” said Balasubramanian A, Senior VP and Business Head at TeamLease.

“As we embrace this transformative phase, focusing on talent retention, inclusion, and upskilling will be key to sustained growth and innovation, Balasubramanian mentioned. The e-commerce sector has been a trailblazer, leveraging hybrid staffing to navigate operational complexities.

According to the report, e-commerce firms are deploying real-time inventory management systems, predictive analytics, and automation to optimise supply chains and enhance customer experiences. E-commerce and tech startups, on the other hand, are leveraging AI-powered customer insights and product innovations, driving demand for specialised roles like full-stack engineers and cloud architects, essential for creating seamless digital ecosystems.

IANS