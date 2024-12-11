Wednesday, December 11, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

73 pc of e-commerce, tech startups planning workforce expansion in India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bengaluru, Dec 11: About 73 per cent of the e-commerce and tech startups are planning workforce expansion, signalling a net employment change of 8.9 per cent, a report showed on Wednesday.

This surge is fuelled by advancements in AI, the rise of Web 3.0 applications, and the increasing adoption of direct-to-consumer (D2C) models, said the ‘Employment Outlook Report’ for October 2024 to March 2025 by TeamLease Services.

Employee retention has also taken centre stage. With 88 per cent of e-commerce firms intensifying their focus on targeted incentives, recognition programs, and career development opportunities, companies are prioritising a motivated and stable workforce to sustain operations and fuel growth.

The report also underscored the geographical distribution of job creation, with Bengaluru (61 per cent) and Chennai (59 per cent) continuing to lead, while Pune (21 per cent) emerges as an up-and-coming hub for tech talent.

The report further stated that about 89 per cent e-commerce companies in India have adopted hybrid staffing models, blending permanent and temporary workforces to stay flexible amid fluctuating requirements.

E-commerce and tech startups in the country are at the forefront of a workforce revolution, redefining agility and innovation in response to dynamic market demands. The approach, combined with AI-powered strategies and a strong focus on talent retention, is reshaping the future of work in these industries.

“The shift toward hybrid staffing models, coupled with technological advancements, underscores the resilience and adaptability of e-commerce and tech startups,” said Balasubramanian A, Senior VP and Business Head at TeamLease.

“As we embrace this transformative phase, focusing on talent retention, inclusion, and upskilling will be key to sustained growth and innovation, Balasubramanian mentioned. The e-commerce sector has been a trailblazer, leveraging hybrid staffing to navigate operational complexities.

According to the report, e-commerce firms are deploying real-time inventory management systems, predictive analytics, and automation to optimise supply chains and enhance customer experiences. E-commerce and tech startups, on the other hand, are leveraging AI-powered customer insights and product innovations, driving demand for specialised roles like full-stack engineers and cloud architects, essential for creating seamless digital ecosystems.

IANS

Previous article
Women now own 20.5 pc of MSMEs in India, startups surge in tier 2 and 3 cities
Next article
B’luru man kills self over Rs 3 cr divorce settlement demand; body for harassed men to move SC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

B’luru man kills self over Rs 3 cr divorce settlement demand; body for harassed men to move SC

Bengaluru, Dec 11: Following the death of an automobile company executive from Uttar Pradesh in Bengaluru allegedly over...
NATIONAL

Women now own 20.5 pc of MSMEs in India, startups surge in tier 2 and 3 cities

New Delhi, Dec 11: Women now own 20.5 per cent of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alia Bhatt on PM Modi: Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much

Mumbai, Dec 11: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt says she was honoured to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...
NATIONAL

RS adjourned for the day amid govt-Oppn face-off over Jagdeep Dhankhar, Soros issues

New Delhi, Dec 11:The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day following a ruckus by the opposition...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

B’luru man kills self over Rs 3 cr divorce settlement demand; body for harassed men to move SC

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 11: Following the death of an automobile...

Women now own 20.5 pc of MSMEs in India, startups surge in tier 2 and 3 cities

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 11: Women now own 20.5 per...

Alia Bhatt on PM Modi: Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Dec 11: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt says she...
Load more

Popular news

B’luru man kills self over Rs 3 cr divorce settlement demand; body for harassed men to move SC

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 11: Following the death of an automobile...

Women now own 20.5 pc of MSMEs in India, startups surge in tier 2 and 3 cities

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 11: Women now own 20.5 per...

Alia Bhatt on PM Modi: Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Dec 11: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt says she...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge