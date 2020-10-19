ALS holds online annual conference

TURA: The new office bearers of the A’chik Literature Society (ALS) were elected during its annual general conference held online recently.

The society elected Prof Caroline R Marak as President, Giribala G Momin and Basan R Marak as vice presidents, Crystal Cornelius D Marak as Secretary, Colnat B Marak and Seming D Sangma as joint secretaries, Mukthi R Marak as Accountant and Jacqueline R Marak as Treasurer.

Several members to look after the publishing of ‘A’chik Ku’rang’ magazine were also appointed into various posts during the conference. A total of ten individuals who obtained their PhD in 2020 were also felicitated by former Pro Vice Chancellor of NEHU and ICFAI, Prof Milton S Sangma.