GSU urges DC to stop idol immersion in the Simsang

TURA: The GSU from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills has submitted an appeal to the Deputy Commissioner urging him to prevent the immersion of idols in Simsang River and its tributaries during all Puja celebrations.

The request is being made in line with the directive issued by the Central Government through the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) which states that ‘No Idol emersion in the river Ganga and its tributaries and on their banks and to make suitable alternative arrangement in an environmental friendly manner’.

“We request you to kindly issue a directive to prevent the immersion of idols in the Simsang River and its tributaries during the festivals of Dussehra, Diwali, Chaath and Saraswati Puja,” the union said.

According to the union, the disposal of Idols every year which are made from synthetic and non-biodegradable materials like plaster of paris, baked clay, resin fibres and thermocol has led to an alarming rise in the river’s pollution.