Govt focused on strengthening infrastructure in districts: Thomas

TURA: North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma on Monday said that the government was focused on strengthening the infrastructure of each districts.

Sangma made the revelation during the annual meeting of the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) for West Garo Hills district held at Circuit House, Tura to discuss and approve the district plans for the next financial year.

Chairing the meeting in the presence of Chairperson of Meghalaya State Council for Climate Change Sustainable Development Management and MLA Selsella Assembly Constituency, Ferlin C A Sangma and MLA Raksamgre Assembly Constituency, Benedic R Marak, Sangma said that the meeting was long overdue and was necessary since all the proposals prepared by the concerned departments require the recommendation of elected representatives while submitting to the government for perusal and expressed hope that the concerned officers have submitted their proposals as per the aspirations and needs of the people of the region. He also informed that the government was serious about fulfilling its objective.

Sangma also suggested that the Deputy Commissioner should ensure coordination between different departments especially PWD, PHE and MeECL while executing their projects in the district.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner and Vice Chairman DPDC, West Garo Hills Ram Singh said that the meeting is important since planning for next financial year is discussed here and added that the presence of local elected representatives is a must to ensure better development prospects in the region.

Later various departments including Public Works Department, Medical and Health department, Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Housing, Education, Agriculture and allied sectors, Soil and Water Conservation, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Forestry, Cooperative, MePDCL, Industries departments presented their Draft Annual Plan for the next financial Year which was simultaneously discussed and approved by the DPDC.