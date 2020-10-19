Economist Dr Jayanta Madhab passes away in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Renowned economist Dr Jayanta Madhab passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday midnight following prolonged illness. He was 91.

Madhab who had studied at London School of Economics was the first chairman of the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFI). He was also the economic advisor of the Assam Government for a period of time.

In a condolence message on Monday, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that with the death of Dr Jayanta Madhab, a former director of Asian Development Bank, the state lost an economist who by dint of his sheer expertise in economics helped the state in taking a slew measures on economic and financial affairs.

“He took a crucial role in empowering NEDFi and as a chairman of the organisation, he helped bring financial discipline besides envisioning growth-centric policies. His death is an irreparable loss to the economic and financial spectrum of the state,” the chief minister stated.

Sonowal also expressed his sympathy to the members of the bereaved family.

He further asked the state chief secretary to complete the last rites of Madhab with full state honours.