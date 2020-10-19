World Watch

Landslide buries 22 army men

Hanoi (VIETNAM): A landslide in central Vietnam on Sunday buried at least 22 army personnel, just a week after another landslide killed 13 as heavy rains continued to pound the region, state media reported. The latest landslide sent rock and earth crushing into an army camp at the foot of a mountain following a week of incessant rain in Quang Tri province, the official Vietnam News Agency reported. Eight people were able to escape while the 22 others are believed to be trapped underneath the rubble. Three bodies have been retrieved as about 100 rescuers dug through the mud in search of the missing. (AP)

N.Korea media slams Seoul

Seoul: A North Korean media outlet on Sunday slammed South Korea that it allegedly approached the US to purchase nuclear fuel for a nuclear-powered submarine. Meari, one of the North’s propaganda websites, called a visit by Kim Hyun-chong, South Korea’s deputy national security adviser, and his alleged talks with Washington, an “extremely dangerous” act that “destroys the peace of the Korean Peninsula, heightens tension and triggers an arms race”, reports Yonhap News Agency Earlier this month, South Korean newspaper Donga Ilbo reported that Kim had travelled to Washington last month and expressed Seoul’s intention to buy nuclear fuel from the US to run a nuclear submarine. The newspaper said that US officials denied the request, citing its non-proliferation policy. (IANS)

PIA’s former MD arrested

Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines’ former managing director Aijaz Haroon has been arrested on charges of illegal appointment of a Pakistani-American to a senior position at the national flag carrier at a huge salary package in violation of human resource department rules, according to a media report on Sunday. The Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday also arrested PIA’s former human resource director Mohammad Haneef Pathan along with Haroon, The Dawn News reported, quoting FIA Deputy Director Abdur Rauf Shaikh. (PTI)