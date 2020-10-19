New Congress could have more Indian Americans to the House

Washington: The upcoming US elections on November 3 could very well see the expansion of the so called Samosa Caucus , a termed coined by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi for informal grouping of Indian-American lawmakers, according to the latest Congressional polls coming from states.

The “Samosa caucus” comprises of five Indian-American lawmakers, including four members of the House of Representatives and Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

In the House of Representatives, senior most Dr Ami Bera, Congressmen Ro Khanna and Krishnamoorthi along with Pramila Jayapal, who is the first and the only Indian American women in the House, are projected to be re-elected on November 3.

Jayapal, 55, in the new Congress next year is likely to have company from Dr Hiral Tipirneni.

Tripirneni, the emergency room physician is leading, though by a narrow margin, against Republican incumbent David Schweikert in the sixth Congressional District of Arizona.

He has been endorsed by top leaders of the Democratic party, including former vice president Joe Biden, the presidential candidate.

Former State Department Diplomat Sri Preston Kulkarni is leading by five percent against his Republican rival Troy Nehls in the 22nd Congressional District of Texas, which is an open seat this time.

Kulkarni, 42, had narrowly lost the 2018 Congressional elections. Local media and political pundits are giving him a greater chance to enter the House of Representatives. He hopes to be the first Indian American to be elected to the House from Texas. (PTI)