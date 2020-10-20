Country-made arms recovered in NGH

TURA: North Garo Hills police on Tuesday recovered a hidden cache of country made arms suspected to have been kept by criminals to be used for committing crimes in the area.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team launched a covert operation at an area under Bajengdoba police station and recovered the concealed arms along with other items from a single spot.

The recovered items included four country made guns along with cartridges, a kukhri, camouflage outfits and a pair of boots.

Following the recovery, a case was registered and further investigation is on, police informed.