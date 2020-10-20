Teachers demand salary release before Puja

TURA: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) has urged the state government to release their pending salaries at the earliest.

According to a statement issued here, the salaries of altogether three months from July to September are currently pending. The teachers stated that many of them have been maintaining their families by borrowing money including to clear their children’s school fees. With Durga Puja just round the corner, the teachers urged that the pending salaries be released before the festivities.

“Durga Puja is one of the greatest festivals of our Hindu brothers and non release of almost four months pending salaries for Puja may cause deep physical and mental tension for them during this festive season,” the association said.