E-bikes to beat city’s traffic snarls

SHILLONG: In what could be a paradigm shift in ease of communication, Shillong will soon see E-bikes criss-crossing its roads as people give up the comfort of cars to reach their destination faster and with no sweat.

Nikhil Vaswani a young entrepreneur is starting a new venture called The Broadway Cycling Company.

Speaking to this correspondent, Nikhil says, “Through this venture we aim to bring to Shillong e-mobility solutions that would help address some of the issues plaguing our beautiful city. E -bikes can help reduce pollution drastically and also help in reducing traffic in the city.”

Explaining the mechanics of E-bikes, Nikhil said E-bikes are bicycles with a battery-powered “assist” that comes via pedaling and, in some cases, a throttle. When a rider pushes the pedals on a pedal-assist E-bike, a small motor engages and gives the cycle a boost, so the rider can zip up a hill and cruise over tough terrain without draining himself/herself out.

E-bikes use rechargeable batteries that can travel between 25 to 45 km/h, much faster than most people would cycle, thereby getting the rider to the destination quicker and in better shape. In a nutshell they offer low cost, energy efficient, and emission-free transportation which also has physical and health benefits.

“We have tied up with six of India’s most reputed E-bike manufacturers and importers to bring in the best of the E-bikes over different price points. On a crowded day it can take over an hour to get from Laitumkhrah to Khyndailad. However using an E-bike we can achieve this in less than 10 minutes without burning fuel and also without breaking a sweat,” Nikhil explained.

This young bike enthusiast says, “We have bikes that could do close to 100 kms on a single charge using paddle assist. These bikes come in various shapes and sizes to suit individual needs and can be customised to act as delivery bikes too. We hope the people of Shillong would come forward to test ride these E-bikes and see for themselves the various benefits it brings,” Nikhil added.

E-bikes have the double benefit of being an exerciser while also taking the rider from point A to point B. The cost of the basic model is Rs 45, 000 but higher models could cost upwards of Rs one lakh, Nikhil informed.