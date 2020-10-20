Centre plans gas pipe for Shillong

SHILLONG: The hassle of procuring refilled LPG cylinders will become a thing of the past for the consumers here, as the Central government plans to connect Shillong with natural gas pipeline grid as in other metropolitan cities of the country.

Union Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan conveyed this to Health Minister, AL Hek who met him in New Delhi on Monday.

Hek said that the minister conveyed to him that the project was being extended to Shillong for bringing a sense of huge relief for the LPG consumers.

However, before the project materialises, the Ministry will be sending its survey team here for a reconnaissance.

It may be mentioned that the 1,656-km North-East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid will connect Guwahati in Assam to major cities in the region including Shillong and others.

Earlier this year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved Rs 5,559 crore viability gap funding for the proposed northeast gas grid.

The pipeline will enable the supply of piped cooking gas to households and CNG to automobiles, besides fuel to industry.