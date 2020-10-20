High on morale, KXIP take on a robust Delhi Capitals

DUBAI: The nail-biting win over defending champions Mumbai Indians was certainly a morale-lifter but the inconsistent Kings XI have another tough battle at hand when they take on table leaders Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Tuesday.

Having lost two tight games they should have won at the start of the season, KXIP managed to get on the right side of the results in the last couple of games, although it was too close for comfort by their own admission.

Needing seven off the last two overs with nine wickets in hand, they should have wrapped the game against RCB much before the last ball and even in the IPL’s first double Super Over against MI on Sunday night.

Death bowing and the form of star player Glenn Maxwell in a shaky middle-order remain a concern for a team that needs to win its remaining five games to make the play-offs.

On a positive note, the successful return of Chris Gayle has reduced the burden on the shoulders of the star openers, especially allowing KL Rahul to play more freely.

Delhi are clearly the team to beat in the tournament and have gained in confidence with a close win against CSK on Saturday night. Prithvi Shaw needs to be back among the runs after a couple of ducks.

His opening partner Shikhar Dhawan elevating his game bodes well for the team that has won seven out of nine matches.

The match went into a Super Over last time the two teams met and more than Delhi, KXIP will be hoping that it doesn’t come to that on Tuesday. (PTI)