GUWAHATI: Nine more persons died of COVID19 in Assam taking the death toll up to 884 while 666 new COVID19 cases detected out of 38585 tests conducted in the state today, with a positivity rate of 1.73%.

Maximum number of 174 new cases were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan district on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 1201 patients were discharged from various COVID Car Centres and hospitals in the state today.