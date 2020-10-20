Boris Johnson ‘plans to resign’ in six months because he can’t live on £150 K salary

Fresh newspaper reports have fuelled the belief that Boris Johnson will resign in the spring once he has achieved Brexit.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Tory MPs are gearing up for the prime minister to step down, after privately complaining about the salary of £150,402, which is reportedly not enough for him to live on.

They believe that Johnson wants to be able to see the UK through the end of the Brexit transition period, and hope to oversee the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows reports that his senior aide Dominic Cummings was planning to resign next year, and claims the PM will quit next year due to “ill-health”.

Before becoming the leader of the Tory Party the PM was on a salary of £275,000-a-year with the Telegraph and also made £160,000 in one month from giving two speeches.

An MP said: “Boris has at least six children, some young enough to need financial help.

“And he had to pay ex-wife Marina Wheeler a shedload as part of their divorce deal.”

(Courtesy: The New European)