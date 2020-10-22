Curfew in WGH extended till Oct 31

TURA: The curfew under section 144 CrPC in West Garo Hills has been further extended from 6 am of October 22 till 6 am of October 31.

While all prohibited and permitted activities remain the same as notified in the earlier order, the movement of individuals and vehicles other than those ferrying essential commodities have been prohibited from 10 PM to 5 AM each day. All markets have also been directed to close by 9 PM.

Violators of Covid-19 protocols like not wearing mask, spitting and smoking in public places have been warned with penalties to be imposed by designated officers who have been empowered under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.