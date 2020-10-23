Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Everyone wants truth, but no one wants to be honest: Hrithik’s mother on SSR

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ
By Agencies

Pinkie Roshan, mother of actor Hrithik Roshan, has shared a post on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput,
saying that everyone wants the truth about his death, but no one wants to be honest.
Pinkie took to her unverified Instagram account and posted a photo of Sushant, who died on June 14 and whose death is still being probed.
Along with hashtags “prayer is powerful” and the “universe is powerful”, she posted a photo that read: “Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest.”
She had earlier shared a post on justice for Sushant back in August.
The death was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, but after an FIR by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna, the the case was transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation. The Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau subsequently joined the investigation. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.