Ex-Mizoram Guv Kummanam Rajasekharan named in cheating case

By Agencies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Trouble is brewing for former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan after the police at Pathanamthita registered a cheating case against him and eight others on a complaint filed by an astrologer, who claimed to have lost Rs 35 lakh.

The complainant C.R. Harikrishnan said the former close aide of Rajasekharan, Praveen, under the pretext of starting a business in Palakkad had collected money from him.

Rajasekharan came into the picture after he vouched for the business venture and the money was handed over.

But after a few years when he asked for the money, all he got was a few lakhs and is allegedly yet to get back around Rs 28 lakhs.

After several failed attempts to get the money, Harikrishnan filed a complaint in the local police station.

Reacting to the complaint, Rajasekharan said that this is a politically motivated case. He said while he knows about the company at Palakkad, he has no knowledge of its financial transactions.

Batting for Rajasekharan – a former state president of the BJP = the present president K. Surendran said they will deal with this fabricated case politically and legally.

“This is nothing but an attempt to portray a person with a clean track record in public life in poor light. We will deal with these attempts in a strong way,” said Surendran.

Rajasekharan is one of the most popular faces of the BJP and has contested in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections and given a scare to the eventual winning candidate.

Incidentally, the BJP is all set to field him from one of the assembly seats in the state capital district.

IANS

