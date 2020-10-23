Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Shillong celebrates Durga Puja with caution amid COVID pandemic

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By Bureau
A few devotees offer prayers before Maa Durga at Matri Mandir at Polo on Maha Saptami in Shillong on Friday maintaining strict health protocol. ST photos: Sanjib
Durga Puja at RR Colony, Umpling on Maha Saptami in Shillong
Durga Idol at Jail Road Puja Mandap in Shillong on Friday.
Devotees offer ‘Anjali’ with social distancing and other health protocol at Jail Road Puja Mandap on Maha Saptami in the city.
