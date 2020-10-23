Shillong celebrates Durga Puja with caution amid COVID pandemic MEGHALAYANews Alert By Bureau On Oct 23, 2020 A few devotees offer prayers before Maa Durga at Matri Mandir at Polo on Maha Saptami in Shillong on Friday maintaining strict health protocol. ST photos: Sanjib Durga Puja at RR Colony, Umpling on Maha Saptami in Shillong Durga Idol at Jail Road Puja Mandap in Shillong on Friday. Devotees offer ‘Anjali’ with social distancing and other health protocol at Jail Road Puja Mandap on Maha Saptami in the city. Continue Reading Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailLinkedin
