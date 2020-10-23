Gut bacteria may lead to weight gain following chemo

A recent research suggested that gut bacteria are partially responsible for metabolic changes that lead to weight gain following chemotherapy treatment.

The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.

Nearly 30 per cent of breast cancer patients who receive chemotherapy treatment gain weight, though it is unclear why this phenomenon occurs in some women but not in others. Beyond weight gain, chemotherapy is also known to increase the risk of high blood pressure and glucose intolerance, a prediabetes condition. Although this is a familiar phenomenon, the mechanisms underlying these processes have not yet been identified.

The research was initiated by Dr Ayelet Shai, Director of Oncology at the Galilee Medical Center, who led the study with Professor Omry Koren, an expert in gastrointestinal bacteria at the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University.

Dr Shai said that symptoms she has witnessed as an oncologist led her to initiate the study: “In my clinical work with women recovering from breast and gynaecological tumours, I have seen many of them gain weight following treatment and experience difficulty returning to their original weight. When I read in the medical literature about the link between the microbiome and obesity in people without cancer, I thought it would be interesting to see if the microbiome of patients is one of the causes of obesity and other metabolic changes,” she said.

The study conducted by Dr Shai and Prof Koren involved 33 women who were about to begin chemotherapy for breast cancer and gynaecological cancer. The women were weighed once before the treatment, and once again approximately five weeks after treatment began.

Prior to treatment, a stool sample was used to genetically characterize the microbiome of each of the women. Nine of the women were found to have gained weight to a degree that was defined as significant (3 per cent or more).

The microbiome of these women exhibited a smaller diversity of gut bacteria and different bacterial strains compared to that of the women who did not experience weight gain.

The study showed that the composition of intestinal bacteria may predict which women will gain weight as a result of chemotherapy. (ANI)