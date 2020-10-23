News Capsule

Wishes

West Shillong Block Congress Committee conveyed its wishes and greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja to the people of the state. It further informed the members of the Seng Nongjri, Shillong, East Khasi Hills, that the general meeting cum-social meet of the Seng will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Condolence

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretariat officers and staff have conveyed their condolences over the demise of Terence Cajee, retired Secretary of the Assembly, who served from 1981 to 1993. “(Late) Terence Cajee will be remembered as a simple, humble and warm person. He had a good rapport with all sections of society. He was equally a very witty person with a sharp intellect and humorous nature,” the Assembly staff said in a statement issued here.

Dry day

The Deputy Magistrate of West Jaintia Hills has informed that the dry day declared on October 23 will be effective on October 26.