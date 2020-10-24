FIR against KSU president

SHILLONG: An FIR has been lodged against KSU president, Lambok Marngar for putting up banners with communal overtone in the city recently.

The complainant, President of the BJP’s youth wing, BJYM, Amitesh Chakraborty, who filed the FIR at Silchar Sadar PS on Friday, said that the banners which were put up in the city recently has created “panic” among the non-Khasis, specifically Bengali-speaking population of Meghalaya.

Stating that this kind of incident ( is not new in Meghalaya, the BJYM president added that it has been happening since 1979 and this hatred is being spread by the KSU.

The FIR said that the Bengalis, as well as Hindi-speaking people and Nepalis, have been living across the North East since the British Raj and that “strict action should be taken with immediate effect as per the laws of the country.