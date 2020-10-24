Guv decries bid to mar harmony

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed concern over attempts by some persons to vitiate communal harmony and brotherhood in Shillong and other areas in the state.

The cryptic statement from the Governor however did not mention any individual or group. The statement came against the backdrop of different groups indulging in mudslinging in social media over the Ichamati issue.

Terming such attempts as unfortunate, the Governor also lauded the multi-cultural ethos of Meghalaya while making an appeal for peace and harmony.

Extending his best wishes and festive greetings to the people of the state, the Governor stated that Meghalaya has a rich and unique culture and vast tourism potential and peace and harmony will promote goodwill and prosperity for the people of the state.

Call for peace

amid festivities

Leaders from different religious groups of Shillong have come together to reiterate their commitment for ensuring peace and brotherhood among different faiths and community in the city.

The commitment came from the religious leaders at a meeting was convened by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo with leaders of different religious groups here on Friday.

Around 15 representatives of different faiths attended the meeting in which the Superintendent of Police, ADCs and Sector Magistrates were also present.

The meeting was held to seek the support of various faiths in ensuring that peace and a spirit of harmony prevails in the run-up to the Durga Puja festival and during the meeting, leaders of all the different religious faiths expressed their well wishes to the Central Puja Committee and Hindu Community and sought the prayers of the citizenry at large for the success of the Puja celebrations and also for peace in the city and the state as a whole.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Central Puja Committee, the Shillong All Faiths Forum and had representatives from the Muslim, Sikh, Christian denominations and the Seng Khasi Kmie.

Central Puja Committee president, Naba Bhattacharjee stated that the citizens of Meghalaya irrespective of caste, creed or religion have always shared an unparalleled bond and as a way to usher in a peaceful festive season, such a meeting and common resolution of leaders of all faith groups

will go a long way in ensuring the message of peace and brotherhood percolates to the entire citizenry.

Rev John Madur, Archdiocese of Shillong said, “As citizens of Shillong we have only one message that is we are in for peace, harmony and solidarity. We speak a message of goodwill and unity and request the faithful of the different faiths of the city to spread the message of peace and harmony.”

Noor Nongrum, a representative of Muslim community, expressed his best wishes and support to the Durga Puja Committees of Shillong for a harmonious and safe Durga Puja.

The deputy commissioner in her address thanked all the religious leaders and members from the CPC, who have been working closely to ensure smooth arrangements for the upcoming festival.

She expressed gratitude for the encouraging words and positive messages shared by all the leaders which will help in fostering a spirit of harmony among the citizens of the district.

East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger informed the members that all necessary steps have been taken by the Police Department to ensure that the Durga Puja celebrations are carried out peacefully and also requested all sections of the society to extend their cooperation with the police personnel who have been deployed to the various parts of the city as a measure to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Leaders from different faiths also spoke in the meeting.

Meanwhile, DK Dkhar, President, Seng Khasi Kmie, extended festive greetings to the CPC and all Durga Puja committees in the state and expressed hope that the festival will will bring peace, harmony and good health to all citizens especially in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Khasis believe in God Universal (Uwei U Blei Trai Kynrad) — all religions are unique, all leading to the same truth, U Blei. The foundation of our spiritual truth rests in the tenet that respect for fellow man is the path to God Almighty (Tip Briew Tip Blei),” Dkhar said in a statement.