Low-key celebrations on Day 1

SHILLONG: Rain, COVID-19 and the unease over Ichamati issue all have contributed to a low-key opening day of Durga Puja here on Friday. Only a small trickle of devotees were seen at the various Puja pandals. Relatively, RK Mission and RR Colony had a fair bit of attendance. Other localities like Jail Road, Laban, Rajasthani Puja Hindu Mission and Rilbong had remarkably thin attendance.

There was hardly inter-locality movement of devotees. Cars were too few on the roads; plying of two-wheelers has been banned during the festival.

Most puja pandals were devoid of familiar decoration and illumination. Puja organisers said that COVID related restrictions and dislocation of trade and commerce had led to low collection of funds.

Some puja organisers have dispensed with idols for want of resources.

According to reports from other parts of the state, including Nartiang, Tura, Jowai, Nongpoh, Shella and Byrnihat, the first day passed off without any hitch. Police maintained vigilance and eagle eyes were kept on maintenance of SOP laid down by the administration. Nearly 70 pujas are being performed in the state.

After two more days, the idols of the Goddess will be immersed on Monday.