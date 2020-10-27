GH village in Nokrek to get Nursing Training centre  

TURA: Sakaladuma, a small village on the foothills of the Nokrek Range is soon to get a Nursing Training Centre with initiatives already being taken towards this end.

The Tura Christian Hospital Management Committee and Nursing School, Tura along with the members of A∙chik Heritage Pursuits (AHP) recently visited the site for its construction at Sakala∙duma. It may be mentioned that the training centre will be an outreach program for five years, which will then be upgraded to a Sub-Centre.

President of A∙chik Heritage Pursuits (AHP), Prakash Momin informed that the AHP will be assisting in the construction of this Nursing Training Centre at Sakaladuma and expressed hope that this centre will provide basic medical care and treatment facilities to the people of the area. “This will benefit the residents of almost eight villages namely, Daribokgre, Mandal Nokat, Sakalgre, Balladingre, Dura Kalakgre, Sasatgre, Chandigre and Oragitok since the nearest hospital is at Asanang, about 22 kilometres away”, he informed.

According to Momin, the land for its construction was donated by one, Poljonsing M Sangma from Sakala∙duma and the Training centre will be built purely on donations received from people of the region.

Dr. C B Sangma, Chairperson Hospital Managing Committee, Superintendent of Nursing Training, Tutor of Nursing Training and Manager of Tura Christian Hospital, Dr. Jedidah N Marak, Superintendent, Christian Hospital, Dr. Editha W Momin, Associate Medical Superintendent, Members of AHP were among others present during the site visit.