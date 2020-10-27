Durga Puja concludes on a solemn note in Tura

TURA: Durga Puja celebrations, the largest festival of the Hindu community concluded on a solemn note in Tura on Monday with the immersion of the idols at the Bisharjan Ghat at Babupara locality of the town.

The usual racket and din created by the beating of drums and other instruments as well as the bursting of firecrackers was not prevalent during this year’s celebrations in view of the special guidelines issued by the District Administration. There was no overcrowding of people during the festivities and respective Puja committees paid obeisance to Goddess Durga at their own Puja pandals while maintaining social distancing and other protocols laid down for the celebration.

On Monday, the final day of the festivities, a total of 22 idols and 2 Ghots (Kalash) were immersed at the Babupara Bisharjan Ghat. The immersion of the idols took place one by one as per the alternate timings fixed for their immersion by the CPC. The immersion of idols which began at noon concluded at around 2 pm. The entire immersion was coordinated by the CPC, Garo Hills.

This year’s Durga Puja celebration marked the 100 years of existence of the Babupara Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee while the Amra Sobai Durga Puja Committee celebrated its 25 years.

Meanwhile, Working President of the CPC Garo Hills, Prabin Panthi expressed appreciation to the public and the Durga Puja committees for cooperating during the four day festivities. He also thanked the District Administration, Police, TMB, MePDCL, PHE, PWD, and other Departments which directly and indirectly helped the CPC for peaceful culmination of the Puja while maintaining all SOPs.