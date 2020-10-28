State to hold talks with NGOs on Ichamati issue

SHILLONG: In a determined bid to defuse the festering Ichamati issue, the state government has adopted a three-pronged strategy: holding dialogue with the NGOs and all-party meet, strickter surveillance on toxic contents on social media and appealing to all sections of people to live in harmony.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong while briefing newsmen on Tuesday, made a clarion call for both tribals and non-tribals to stay together and grow together as one. He also appealed to people to refrain from spreading any news on social media which affects peace and tranquility in the state. “Please don’t add fuel in this issue as we live together and we grow together in Meghalaya as brother and sisters,” Tynsong said.

Slamming those three individuals from Ichamati who submitted a memorandum to the Governor alleging harassment to the non-tribals in Ichamati, Tynsong said, “I fail to understand why these individuals did not came to the government but went to the Governor directly.”

Tynsong suspected that the three individuals may have maligning intention and asserted that the government stands for all tribals and non-tribals of the state.

When asked if government would take action against them for misleading the Prime Minister, he said the government has also asked concerned authority to examine the matter and if needed, it would be discussed even in the Cabinet.

On being asked if any external forces are trying to create communal situation, he said that he cannot say anything on this matter but people of Meghalaya are friendly with those in other cities of the country, adding that 0.1 per cent of anti-social elements should not be taken seriously.

Making a diplomatic comment on the recent ballistic remarks of the former Governor, Tathagata Roy, he said that “such statements are not a surprise for him as the former Governor always talks what he feels. However, as a citizen we need to calculate well before saying anything,” Tynsong said.

Reiterating that the government is there for all day in and day out, he added that the government would make sure that everyone stay in Meghalaya happily and without fear.

He also said it is upto the concerned authority to find out who are those people who recently wrote a threatening letter to the KSU.

No problem, situation peaceful: SP

East Khasi Hills police does not see any further problem in the district as far as the issue of Ichamati is concerned.

SP, Sylvester Nongtnger on Tuesday said that the situation in the district is peaceful and the Durga puja celebrations passed off peacefully. “We don’t foresee any further problem and we are doing whatever we can for the situation to remain normal,” the SP said.

He informed that an FIR has been filed against three individuals — Vicky Dey, Prantush Sarkar and Mridul Das — at Sadar police station and investigation has begun.

Asked about the letter posted by United Bangal Liberation Army, he said that the matter is being examined by the Cyber Crime wing and it is yet to be ascertained whether such a group exists or not.

“We are also monitoring social media to keep a tab on people who are using this platform to communalize things,” the SP added.