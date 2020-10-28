Durga puja festivities end on a solemn note

SHILLONG/TURA: Durga puja celebrations, one of the largest festivals in the state, concluded on a solemn note across the state on Monday.

Though peaceful, the usual racket and din associated with the festivities, was missing this year in view of the guidelines issued by the government and the respective district administration.

There was no overcrowding of people during the festivities and respective puja committees paid obeisance to Goddess Durga at their own puja pandals while adhering to the government protocols.

Crowds of devotees were witnessed at various pandals, but the size was smaller compared to previous years. Food stalls, cultural events and competitions organised by various puja committees were missing this year in view of the protocols.

Hand sanitisers and masks were mandatory and screening of devotees was done before entry.

On Monday, the usual procession and fanfare was missing as immersion was toned down in all towns of the state.

In Shillong, only 24 committees performed puja with idols which were immersed on Monday at the immersion ghat at Polo. The immersion was completed by 3 pm.