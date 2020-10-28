US polls 2020: Trump seeks ‘rebuke of socialism’

Martinsburg (US): US President Donald Trump has warned that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris plan to take the country on the path of socialism, unless voters use the November 3 elections to keep such ideologies at bay.

Trump, 74, who is seeking his re-election, on Monday held three campaign rallies in Pennsylvania, a state he narrowly won in 2016.

You must stop the anti-American radicals from doing what they’re doing. You can’t let the Democrats and Joe Biden have a far-left victory.

This has to be a thundering defeat, not just a defeat it has to be a rebuke of socialism, Trump told thousands of his supporters here.

The president’s remarks on socialism and capitalism, hit a chord with the supporters. There is no way we can have socialism come into this country, one of his supporters, Michael, told PTI after the Martinsburg rally.

United States is a free-market, capitalism country. It has to be like this, said Michael, who is in the construction business in this rural part of Pennsylvania.

People lined up hours ahead of the rally.

Trump’s speech lasted for more than 90 minutes, receiving regular applause and cheer.

If Biden wins, China wins. When we win, America wins. If I don’t sound like a typical Washington politician, it’s because I’m not a politician if that’s okay, Trump said.

And I don’t always play by the rules of the Washington establishment, it’s because I was elected to fight for you harder than anyone has ever fought for you before, he said.

In all three rallies on Monday, the Trump campaign telecast on large screens (vide walls) some remarks made by Biden on oil, fracking, climate change, and China. (PTI)