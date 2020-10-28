8 killed, over 120 injured in Pakistan bomb blast

Peshawar: A powerful blast ripped through a religious seminary in northwest Pakistan’s Peshawar city on Tuesday, killing at least eight people, mostly students, and wounding over 120 others, senior police officials said.

The blast occurred around 8:30 am at a local mosque, which also serves as a religious school in Dir Colony in interior Peshawar, while students were reading the Quran, Peshawar police chief Muhammad Ali Khan told reporters.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information Kamran Bangash and Spokesman of the LRH Hospital Asim Khan confirmed that eight persons have died and 124 others injured in the blast.

“Those who spread terror will never succeed in their mission,” Bangash said, adding that the incident would be fully probed and the perpetrators will be brought to book.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast in the city, bordering war-torn Afghanistan.

A bag filled with explosive materials was kept close to wall of the seminary by some unknown person which went off, superintendent of police in Peshawar city Waqar Azeem said.

He said the bag is believed to have had an IED device that went off. (PTI)