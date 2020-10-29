Assam residents urged to lift blockade on inter-state highway

GUWAHATI: Amid tension prevailing along the Assam-Mizoram border, the Cachar district administration on Thursday held a meeting with truck drivers at Lailapur near the inter-state border, urging them to resume movement of goods-laden trucks to Mizoram.

According to an official statement, Sonai circle officer, Sudip Nath, who visited Lailapur following a directive from the Cachar deputy commissioner, also interacted with residents and urged them to withdraw the blockade to facilitate movement of vehicles along the Assam-Mizoram national highway

The residents had staged the blockade on Wednesday in protest against the violence triggered by miscreants along the inter-state border area.

The truckers have been panicky and reluctant to enter Mizoram in the wake of a blast in a school located in the Khulicherra area close to the inter-state border on Thursday night.

Residents of Lailapur have so far refused to withdraw the blockade and have reportedly made it clear that they would not do so until a permanent solution to the border problem was arrived at.

Lailapur, under Dholai Assembly constituency, has been on the boil after several shops and houses were set on fire by miscreants earlier this month. A number of people were injured as well.

Additional DGP (law and order), Assam, GP Singh paid a visit to the inter-state border here on Wednesday reviewed the law and order situation in the wake of the blast in Bengali-medium school at Khulicherra.

Singh said the explosion was possibly the handiwork of miscreants who were out to terrorise the local people. He instructed the Cachar superintendent to file a petition in the court under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Singh also discussed the matter with Kolasib superintendent of police, Vanlafaka Ralte and other senior police officials of the district before reaching Lailapur from Mizoram’s Vairengte area.

The police officer later told the media that the constitutional boundary of Assam would be respected by one and all and that all the statutory provisions were being utilised with regular interactions held by the Centre and Assam government, which will eventually pave the way for withdrawal of forces (from Assam’s territory).