Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Lookout notice for provocative Facebook posts

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills police have registered a case against one Vicky Dey for posting provocative videos/posts on Facebook and issued a look out notice against him.
East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger said that the accused had been posting videos/posts on Facebook with the intention to promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.
The case has been registered at Lumdiengjri Police Station U/S 109/153/153(A) IPC.
A letter has been sent to Facebook for taking down his account and to remove the said videos/posts from Facebook and response for the same is awaited.
Following the information from certain quarters that the said person is outside the state of Meghalaya, a Lookout Notice has been sent to the concerned authorities for detaining the person for necessary action from this end.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.