Lookout notice for provocative Facebook posts

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills police have registered a case against one Vicky Dey for posting provocative videos/posts on Facebook and issued a look out notice against him.

East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger said that the accused had been posting videos/posts on Facebook with the intention to promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.

The case has been registered at Lumdiengjri Police Station U/S 109/153/153(A) IPC.

A letter has been sent to Facebook for taking down his account and to remove the said videos/posts from Facebook and response for the same is awaited.

Following the information from certain quarters that the said person is outside the state of Meghalaya, a Lookout Notice has been sent to the concerned authorities for detaining the person for necessary action from this end.